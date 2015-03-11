50 Cent’s Son Kicks Off LA Fashion Week [Photos]

50 Cent’s son, two-year-old Sire Jackson, already has nearly a million dollars of his own money in the bank from a modeling contract, and he’s already earning his pay on the runway.

The adorable youngster was front row at a Runway Fashion Show for Isabella Couture to kick off LA Fashion Week.

With fame coming at him son fast, young Sire got a little nervous when it was time for him to walk down the aisle in his three-piece suit with the butterfly collar. Nonetheless, his beautiful mommy Daphne Joy was there to lead him along the way. And she couldn’t have been more proud.

“What a night!,” she captioned on her social media handles. “We kicked off LA Fashion Week walking for @isabella_couture kids couture fashion line. My son got cold feet at the last minute so mommy had to walk with him lol! He was the youngest model in the show and he handled it so well up until the last moment! Lol! Thank you @isabella_couture for having us, and @omrhollywood you were so wonderful! And thank you @makeupari_ for pushing us to do this! Spotted our beautiful @krystiana_bella in the back who stole the show! #MorePicsComingSoon #Love #Family #Memories #LAFW.”

50 Cent played proud papa on his Instagram account, beaming as he felt he and Sire had the exact same eyes.

Hit the gallery below to see 50 Cent’s son growing up to be a young swaglord for the public to see.

Photos: WENN

