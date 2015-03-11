CLOSE
Migos Announce YRN: The Album Release Date [VIDEO]

Of the rap albums promised this year, none promise a combination of brilliant ignorance and a true trap feel like Migos’ upcoming debut YRN: The Album.

While speaking with FADER, Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset revealed that the project releases June 16 via Quality Control Music/300.

The trio named Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Meek Mill as the only guest appearance, while Metro Boomin, DJ Mustard, Zaytoven, TM-88, Deko, and Cheese man the production. Needless to say that a proper Migos LP should birth a few summer heaters.

Hear Migos speak below.

Photo: YouTube

Migos

