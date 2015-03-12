13 Things We Learned From Common On The Breakfast Club

Ahead of his movie premiere for Run All Night, Common stopped by The Breakfast Club to have a conversation about his latest milestones, Beyoncé replacing Ledisi at the Oscars, leaving Oprah hanging, Serena Williams and more.

In a roundtable discussion with Charlamagne the God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee, Com explained the status of his relationship with Serena Williams following their QT at the Oscars afterparty. You’ll be glad to know they still have mad love for one another.

Hit the flip. Peep all that Common divulged in his latest in-depth interview. Can you believe the one about his farting?!

—

Photos: Instagram/YouTube

