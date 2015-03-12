Rush Limbaugh Say Racist SAE Song Would Blow Up If Kanye West Produced It

Rush Limbaugh makes his bread and butter by attacking anything he deems beneath his brash, Right-leaning agenda and making outlandish comments to boot. The popular talk show host and pundit continued his losing winning streak by saying that the OU SAE racist chant song would be a hit song if Kanye West produced a track for it.

As most of the world knows by now, University of Oklahoma’s chapter of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members got caught on video singing the racist song that also implied the lynching of Blacks. MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski even suggested that Hip-Hop culture and rap lyrics was the reason why the SAE frat used the n-word so lustily.

Apparently Limbaugh agrees with the notion and went into his usual act with the weird added bonus of bringing up Kim Kardashian’s husband.

Kanye West’s next chart-topping hit is ready and waiting — all he has to do is re-record the racist chant that got 2 University of Oklahoma frat boys expelled … according to Rush Limbaugh. Limbaugh made the suggestion during his radio show Wednesday … claiming if Yeezy made a song out of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chant — “You can hang him from a tree, but he can never sign with me. There will never be a ni***r SAE” — he could cash in on it. As Rush put it, “If this had been a song by Kim Kardashian’s husband, and they had sung this song at the Grammys … it’d be a hit.”

Thursday morning (Mar. 12), Brzezinski did say that the SAE frat members were responsible and backed away from her irresponsible claims from before. And it’s telling that white talking heads actually believe the garbage idea that Rap music had anything to do with the SAE chant or any use of a derogatory and harmful term by other whites.

Listen to Rush Limbaugh’s nonsense, excuse us, comments on Kanye West producing the SAE racist chant song below.

