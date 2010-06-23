Rick Ross Talks About “The Supreme Team” Name Change & Supergroup With Diddy[Video]

Diddy’s new “super group” The Supreme Team, which consists of Nicki Minaj, Fabolous, Diddy, Busta Rhymes, Red Cafe, DJ Khaled and the Bawse himself Rick Ross is now changing their name to The Dream Team.

Diddy changed the name because Murder Inc.’s Irv Gotti had already used the name for his clique. Rick Ross tells MTV that the name change was the proper thing to do.

“Shout out to Irv Gotti and their whole movement, they’ve been repping the Supreme Team for a minute,” Ross said. “We were caught up in the moment; it just fit the situation so good. We kinda just did our crew thing and ran with it. [The name] got hot in the streets. I think it was only right, us being entrepreneurs coming from the same place, representing the same game, being brothers.”

