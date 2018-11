These days, Fabolous goes by Loso, but there was a time when Sport was attached to his musical moniker. During that time, the Brooklyn bred MC’s freestyles had the mixtape game in a frenzy; his newly release, “Told Y’all,” feels like a throwback.

Fab freestyles over Jay Z’s classic “You, Him, & Her” instrumental. This comes just a week after he spit fire over a Dr. Dre fan-favorite.

Stream Fabolous’ “Told Y’all” below.

—

Photo: Instagram