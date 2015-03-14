Azealia Banks Covers Playboy Magazine [PHOTO]

Playboy magazine finally unveils the cover of the upcoming April issue, starring polarizing rapper Azealia Banks.

Headlined “Hip-hop’s fierce queen is ready to roar!,” the Harlem native sports purple hair and a leopard jumpsuit in the front image. There’s also a cat on her head, which along with the previously unveiled image infers that felines could be a motif in Banks’ upcoming nude photos.

Photographer Ellen Von Unwerth shot the images. See the cover below. More photos arrive on Monday.

—

Photo: Playboy