CLOSE
Home > Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks Covers Playboy Magazine [PHOTO]

Leave a comment

Playboy magazine finally unveils the cover of the upcoming April issue, starring polarizing rapper Azealia Banks.

Headlined “Hip-hop’s fierce queen is ready to roar!,” the Harlem native sports purple hair and a leopard jumpsuit in the front image. There’s also a cat on her head, which along with the previously unveiled image infers that felines could be a motif in Banks’ upcoming nude photos.

Photographer Ellen Von Unwerth shot the images. See the cover below. More photos arrive on Monday.

azealia-banks-playboy-cover

Photo: Playboy

playboy

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close