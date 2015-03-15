CLOSE
Lil Wayne Disses Birdman In New Freestyle [LISTEN]

Lil Wayne hurled some more shots at Birdman a.k.a. Baby on a new freestyle. 

“I thank you for my hit man/And tell Pac I’m a big fan/I sing ‘Dear Mama’ to my dear mama, and sing ‘Hit ‘Em Up’ to my daddy b*tch ass,” spits Weezy around the 10:00 minute mark in the video below from the Young Money 2015 rhyme cypher that includes Lil Twist, Gudda Gudda , Cory Gunz and Mack Maine.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, Tunechi is suing Cash Money for a cool $51 million since the label has refused to release his latest album, Tha Carter V.

Peep the slander below.

Photo: YouTube

