CLOSE
HomeNews

Joey Bada$$ Drops Lyrical Freebie “Perception Vs. Reality” [LISTEN]

Leave a comment

Joey Bada$$ kicked off the year with his well-received debut album, B4.DA.$$, but there appears to be some left over gems from those studio sessions. Here’s one titled “Perception Vs. Reality.” 

Premiered by Flying Lotus via his BBC 1 residency, the track finds Joey asking some existential questions. He rhymes about the “jungle,” where people are “living in fear” to paint a picture of what it means to be Black, rich, or both.

Hear Joey’s new freebie cut below.

https://soundcloud.com/indxgotribe/joey-bada-x-flying-lotus-perception-vs-reality

Photo: Instagram

pro era

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close