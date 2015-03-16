Joey Bada$$ Drops Lyrical Freebie “Perception Vs. Reality” [LISTEN]

Joey Bada$$ kicked off the year with his well-received debut album, B4.DA.$$, but there appears to be some left over gems from those studio sessions. Here’s one titled “Perception Vs. Reality.”
Premiered by Flying Lotus via his BBC 1 residency, the track finds Joey asking some existential questions. He rhymes about the “jungle,” where people are “living in fear” to paint a picture of what it means to be Black, rich, or both.
Hear Joey’s new freebie cut below.
https://soundcloud.com/indxgotribe/joey-bada-x-flying-lotus-perception-vs-reality
