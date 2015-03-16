50 Cent To Stand Trial For Leaking Rick Ross’ Baby Mother’s Sex Tape

The past, more often that not, never stays in the past tense in matters involving sex tapes. 50 Cent is learning this the hard way, as New York Daily News reports that he’s to stand trial for leaking a video of Rick Ross’ baby mother.

50, born Curtis Jackson, will be in court in June to testify for putting a video of Lastonia Leviston in compromising positions (no pun intended) on his YouTube page amid a heated beef with Ross.

Leviston filed sued 50 Cent back in 2010, citing emotional distress after he posted a video of her having sex with a former boyfriend, Maurice Murray. The clip would get 3.2 million views.

Per New York Daily News:

According to court papers, Murray gave Jackson the tape in 2009 after Jackson, 39, recognized Leviston as former girlfriend of the rapper’s rival, Rick Ross. She is also the mother of Ross’ child. Before posting the tape on the Internet, Jackson altered the tape, inserting himself into it. He blurred Murray’s face but not Leviston’s and she says the mental and emotional distress almost caused her to commit suicide.

If found guilty, we’re sure 50 Cent will have to tender a hefty fee. The rapper motioned to have the trial postponed until October, but a judge said it was absolutely quiet for that.

