Karen Civil hooked up a Young Money Cypher that features Lil Twist, Hood, Euro, Flow, Cory Gunz, Gudda Gudda and Lil Wayne. You probably already heard Weezy’s bars, which had some shots for Baby, but Cory Gunz absolutely blacked out when it was his turn to spit.

Seriously, when is Peter’s Gunz progeny going to drop a proper album?

Watch “Young Money: Next Up” below.