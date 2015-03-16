Bun B & Dr. Anthony Pinn Discuss Their Lesson Plan [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Wired returns with part two of our discussion with educators and rap enthusiasts Bun B and Dr. Anthony Pinn.

If you’re unaware, the duo teach a course on Hip-Hop and Religion at Rice University in Houston, Tex, which will soon be available online free of charge. Having already discussed how they became colleagues, the two discuss the meat and potatoes of their lesson, and what they’re hoping students will learn from them in this segment.

Bun B and Dr. Pinn’s Religion & Hip-Hop course goes live on March 24. Peep the clip above to find out how you can sign up.

—

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired