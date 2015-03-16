Music Stars React To Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly

Call it a groupthink. Call it a classic. Whatever you’re choosing to classify it as, there’s no denying that Kendrick Lamar’s new album, To Pimp a Butterfly has completely immolated the Internet today.

It’s one thing to garner the attention and raves from the audience you service, and in a ways, have to cater to in order to satisfy a record label’s overhead, but when you get the respect of your peers, then you know your seat at the table doesn’t contain any poisoned food.

No sooner did Kendrick and TDE roll out To Pimp a Butterfly onto iTunes did his always auditioning BFF Taylor Swift let out a complimentary tweet which read: “KENDRICK PUT HIS ALBUM OUT EARLY. NO ONE TOUCH ME.” Given her platform of 54 million+ followers, it’s a safe assumption that entire world knows it’s out. Female rap star Rapsody also thanked her pal K. Dot for her guest feature on the song “Complexion,” as did Killer Mike who got a true-to-heart shout out on the song, “Hood Politics.”

With the viral fanfare, it was reported that To Pimp a Butterfly suffered a minor lapse on iTunes, but it has since been fixed for the masses to indulge in.

That includes the famous inhabitants. Hit the next few pages to see what Sam Smith, Janelle Monáe and more are saying about Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly.

