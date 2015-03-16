Flying Lotus Explains Contribution To Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly [Photos]

If you’re a rap fan, it’s a great chance that today’s task involved discussing, dissecting, or doing a combination of the two to fully grasp Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly. Part of the album’s appeal is its lush sonic composition, the background of which producer-rapper Flying Lotus broke down in great detail.

K. Dot fans salivated over his verse on Lotus’ “Never Catch Me,” but their collaborative relationship spans long before that record.

The West Coast native produced the George Clinton and Thundercat-assisted intro “Wesley’s Theory.” Taking to Twitter in the wee hours of the morning, just over an hour after the TDE superstar’s LP released, Lotus revealed that he helped Kendrick put orchestrate his opening set on Kanye West’s Yeezus tour. From there, as they say, it was history.

