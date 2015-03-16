Future Brings The Trap To “March Madness”| Wired Tracks 3.16.15 [LISTEN]

Today, Hip-Hop Wired highlights a new track by Future in Wired Tracks. Continuing his “Monster Monday” campaign and keeping in mind that the NCAA tournament is just around the corner, he delivers a track called “March Madness.”

Produced by Tarantino, the record features Future spitting raps laden with excessive flossing and numerous references to his baller lifestyle.

“March Madness” can be heard below, along with songs by Big Sant, Flatbush Zombies, Charles Hamilton, Kembe X, and Russ.

Photo: Instagram

Big Sant ft. Scotty ATL – “Fast Lane”

Flatbush Zombies ft. Skepta – “Redeye To Paris”

Charles Hamilton – “Headed To The Top”

Kembe X – “Feeling Like The Man”

https://soundcloud.com/russdiemon/russ-out-of-tune-prod-russ

Russ – “Out Of Tune”