Earl Sweatshirt Announces Sophomore LP, Drops New Single [VIDEO]

After the grand fiasco (or crafty marketing plan) that was Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly release, yet another West Coast rapper airs out his grievances with his label. Earl Sweatshirt’s long-awaited sophomore album, I Don’t Like Sh*t, I Don’t Go Outside, due out March 23, became available for pre-order via iTunes last night, which didn’t enthuse the rapper one bit.

“label got me F*CKED up!!!!!!!!,” wrote Earl, beginning a string of brash tweets. “I WOULD LIKE TO PERSONALLY THANK @SonyMusicGlobal 4 F*CKING UP THE ROLL OUT PROCESS OF MY SH*T. SOMEONE GOTS 2 PAY 4 THEIR MISTAKES ! #SWEAT”

Now, the Odd Future rapper is known to be snarky at times, so this comment could be a parody of TDE’s Top Dawg, who accused Interscope Records of botching Kendrick’s roll out. But if that isn’t the case, someone at Sony Music has some explaining to do.

Good did come out of the announcement, though. Pre-ordering Earl’s project allots a free download of track four on the project, “Grief.” The official visual for the record actually arrived just moments ago. Peep it below, along with the LP’s cover and tracklist.

1. “Huey”

2. “Mantra”

3. “Faucet”

4. “Grief”

5. “Off Top”

6. “Grown Ups” (Feat. Dash)

7. “AM // Radio” (Feat. Wiki)

8. “Inside”

9. “Dna” (Feat. Na’kel)

10. “Wool” (Feat. Vince Staples)

