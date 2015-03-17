Drake Separates Himself From Upcoming Docu-Film, Despite Getting Paid For It

Yesterday (March 16), Drake took to Twitter to announce that he had no part in creating Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage, which hits theaters in two days. Per usual, TMZ has the scoop on why the rapper is wiping his hands clean of the project, despite reportedly receiving a check for it.

TMZ Reports:

Sources connected with production of “Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage” … tell us Drake signed off on producers shooting a 2009 concert. We’ve seen the contract which states he was paid $15k for the performance … and if footage from the concert was used for any future projects — like a movie — Drake would get 15% of the profits.

History suggests that products bearing Drizzy’s name draws out the masses, and in turn the dollars. Not to mention that Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince and his son Jas Prince, a longtime friend of the rap star, and the man credited with discovering him, are behind the film.

All facts considered, why would Drake separate himself from the flick days before it’s set to screen?

A rep told TMZ that Drake only puts “out music and video/film that is of the highest quality,” which sounds like he wasn’t pleased with the final product. In any case, a movie based around the rap star’s 2009 homecoming concert in Toronto will surely draw viewers to theaters, regardless.

Fans can see Drake’s Homecoming: The Lost Footage for one night only on March 18. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram