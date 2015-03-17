Love & Hip Hop: New York Recap: Rich Dollaz Can’t Spell, Yandy Gets Slandered [Photos]

The good Love & Hip Hop: New York maximized its struggle last night. While there was no Peter Gunz malarkey, Rich Dollaz made up for it thanks to the insanity of the love triangle he is in with Diamond Strawberry and Jhonni Blaze

A portion of the episode centered around the aforementioned Blaze having a sextape. Watching Diamond Struggleberry explain why she is a bird was very awkward while Cyn Santana trying to do right by her brother was a noble attempt.

Check out what went down in last night’s episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York on the following pages.

Photos: VH1

