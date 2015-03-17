Juvenile Says He Plans On Retiring With Cash Money [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop Wired returns with the latest installment of our Games Rappers Play series, this time featuring Juvenile.

Dominoes was the game of choice, as yours truly sat with the New Orleans legend to discuss why he rejoined the Cash Money ranks and who exactly can be considered Rich Gang.

Discussing the former amid the Birdman/Lil Wayne controversy, the soon-to-be 40-year-old revealed his plans to retire with Cash Money.

Press play above to watch the clip. Stay tuned for part two, in which Juvie discusses his upcoming Mardi Gras II compilation mixtape and more.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired