Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly Breaks Spotify One-Day Streaming Record

As music fans continue to revel in Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly, TDE CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith reveals that it’s already broken records.

Taking to Twitter, he revealed that little K. Dot, on the dead homies, now has the record for single-day streams on the music platform. “To Pimp a Butterfly was streamed 9.6m times on the 1st day. new global record 4 the most streams in a single day worldwide by a new release,” Top Dawg wrote.

The previous record was held by Drake, whose surprise project, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late, amassed 6.8m streams in a day.

Make genre-pushing music, and these type of things happen.

Kendrick fans will have to wait a few days to see if he can oust Drizzy in the long game (he racked up 17.3 m in a week). Until then, enjoy To Pimp A Butterfly here.

Photo: TDE/Aftermath Entertainment/Interscope Records

