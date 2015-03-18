Future Announces Dirty Sprite 2 Mixtape

Future hasn’t released a ballad in months, instead he’s fed the streets the Monster and Beast Mode mixtapes to much critical acclaim. Now, he plans to resurrect his southern classic project Dirty Sprite with a proper sequel.

Fewcha made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday night (March 17) with tweet that simply read, “Dirty Sprite 2.” A simple search of the supposed title let’s you know that fans have awaited this moment for a long time.

Stay tuned for more info on Future’s upcoming release.

