Future Announces Dirty Sprite 2 Mixtape

Future hasn’t released a ballad in months, instead he’s fed the streets the Monster and Beast Mode mixtapes to much critical acclaim. Now, he plans to resurrect his southern classic project Dirty Sprite with a proper sequel.
Fewcha made the announcement on Twitter on Tuesday night (March 17) with tweet that simply read, “Dirty Sprite 2.” A simple search of the supposed title let’s you know that fans have awaited this moment for a long time.
Stay tuned for more info on Future’s upcoming release.
—
Photo: Instagram
—
Photo:
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED