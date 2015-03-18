Twitter Sons Young Thug Over Carter 6 Announcement [Photos]

Everyone in Hip-Hop knows just who Young Thug is channeling whenever you see or hear him on a track. So, it comes as no surprise that Thugger announced that his next project would be called Carter 6.

After sharing a short snippet of “Grindin'” (Remix) on his Instagram, the eccentric rapper explained why he would be essentially biting off of Lil’ Wayne with his aforementioned album. Explaining that he “wanted to carry on the tradition” that Weezy F. had built up with the popular series, it seems that Young Thug is doing to Wayne what Wayne did to Juvenile with 500 Degreez.

Instantly, Twitter spoke up to son Baby’s new protege, as even Weezy’s daughter Reginae Carter jumped into the fracas to voice her displeasure. With no one from either side commenting on the Carter 6 nonsense, we’re highlighting the slander in hopes that Young Thug and Baby get hip and get a clue.

Photo: Twitter

