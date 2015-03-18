Azealia Banks Defends Playboy Interview While Twitter Pukes At Her Nude Pics

Azealia Banks knew she was in for a cycle of controversy after becoming the first rapper to cover Playboy magazine.

However it is her corresponding interview that has the Internet up in arms, even more so than the exposure of her bare body.

In her jaw-dropping interview, the female rap starlet expressed how much she hates “fat white Americans” as well as “everything about this country.” Naturally choosing a “white American” platform such as Playboy is an oxymoron in itself, as was her anti-patriotic stance. Still, Banks has a friend in Playboy editor Jimmy Jellinek, who defended the interview on his Facebook page stating, “While we don’t endorse her views, we do defend her right to say them.”

Banks also to her social media accounts, daring anyone to be mad about her commentary, which reverted a bit of the attention off her recently teased nude photo, but not much. As Hip-Hop’s reigning heel, she garnered some rather nasty reactions to the picture, which featured her dousing her body in milk with her breasts exposed.

Hit the gallery down below to see the Azealia Banks nude photo and some of the backlash they have gotten her. Broke With Expensive Taste is still in stores for anyone who still cares at this point.

—

Photos: Playboy Magazine, Twitter/Azealia Banks

