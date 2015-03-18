Drake Assaulted In Dubai Nightclub, Security Handles Aggressor [VIDEO]

Drake was minding his business in a club in Dubai [see: Drake Is Running Amok In Dubai] when someone shoved him in the back of the head. Drizzy looked heated, but before he could do anything but scowl, it looks like security manhandled the aggressor.
Reports TMZ:
Drake was manhandled at a club in Dubai, which triggered a melee that put the aggressor where he belongs … on the ground.
Drake and his crew were at Movida nightclub Saturday night, along with a huge crowd … Dubai does it big. Watch the video closely … you’ll see the guy grab the back of Drake’s head and shove it down.
Drake is clearly pissed off, and gives the guy a death stare. But security jumps in and gets the job done STAT.
BTW, Drake was in the country as a guest of the royal family. It’s unclear if members of the family were on hand when Drake was assaulted.
The soundtrack: “Fight Night” be Migos. Wait, Drake is in Dubai as the guest of the royal family? Now that’s how you stunt.
Okay, the shove wasn’t exactly an “assault,” but that sounded more exciting.
Peep the video below.