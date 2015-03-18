Drake Assaulted In Dubai Nightclub, Security Handles Aggressor [VIDEO]

Drake was minding his business in a club in Dubai [see: Drake Is Running Amok In Dubai] when someone shoved him in the back of the head. Drizzy looked heated, but before he could do anything but scowl, it looks like security manhandled the aggressor.

Reports TMZ:

Drake was manhandled at a club in Dubai, which triggered a melee that put the aggressor where he belongs … on the ground.

Drake and his crew were at Movida nightclub Saturday night, along with a huge crowd … Dubai does it big. Watch the video closely … you’ll see the guy grab the back of Drake’s head and shove it down.

Drake is clearly pissed off, and gives the guy a death stare. But security jumps in and gets the job done STAT.

BTW, Drake was in the country as a guest of the royal family. It’s unclear if members of the family were on hand when Drake was assaulted.