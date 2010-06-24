Will.i.am’s Bentley Burglarized

Police are investigating a burglary surrounding Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas after he alerted authorities that thieves broke into his luxury vehicle.

TMZ reports that i.am, real name William James Adams, called police Monday to report that pieces of jewelry had been taken out of his Bentley while it was parked outside his Hollywood Hills home.

According to Adams an estimated $10,000 worth of valuables were pilfered including the jewelry and other personal items.

Police have reportedly begun their investigation and have already recovered some of the stolen items for the BEP frontman.

As previously reported, Will.i.am is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The rapper/producer/singer will be honored along with Oprah Winfrey and Gwyneth Paltrow.