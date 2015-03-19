Common’s Views On Racism Spark Slander, Again [Photos]

A few days ago, Black Twitter voiced their disdain for Common’s comments on how African-American can end racism. Less than 48 hours later, the famed rapper gives the web collective more ammo for slander.

Common posted a photo of himself holding a newspaper touting Starbucks’ latest PR initiative “Race Together,” the very same campaign that inspired the aforementioned roast session. And this was sometime before or after he spoke at the global coffee shop’s annual meeting.

Com’ Sense can’t win, b. But then again, how do you expect a fan base who spent years admiring the MC’s stories of Black pride and love to react?

Peep the Twitter post below. Hit the jump for tweets.

Photo: YouTube

