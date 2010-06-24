Rick Ross & Big Boi Combine For New Mixtape

With the release of Big Boi’s “Sir Luscious Left Foot” and Ricky’s “Teflon Don” album right around the corner, many Hip-Hop heads are getting real anxious for 2 of the summer’s biggest albums. However, a new mixtape has emerged thanks to DJ Mick Boogie that combines these two Hip-Hop vets, and mixes some of their best songs together.

The mixtape “SouthernPlayalisticMaybachMusic,” has 12 tracks that blends some of Big Boi’s classic Southern Playalistic rhythm and lines with Office Ricky’s newer and older Maybach Music. Make sure to check out the “Shutter Bug Remix” below and peep the jump to see the tracklist and the download link for the mixtape.

Shutter Bug Remix

https://hiphopwired.com/wp-content/uploads/2010/06/big-boi-shutterbug-remix-feat-rick-ross-www-everyoneloveshiphop-com.mp3





1. Mick Boogie – Intro

2. Big Boi ft. Rick Ross – Return Of The G

3. Rick Ross ft. Big Boi – Super High

4. Big Boi ft. Rick Ross – Player’s Ball

5. Rick Ross ft. Big Boi – Get Away

6. Big Boi ft. Rick Ross – Ghetto Musick

7. Rick Ross ft. Big Boi – Rich Off Cocaine

8. Big Boi ft. Rick Ross – Shutterbugg

9. Big Boi ft. Rick Ross – Atliens

10. Rick Ross ft. Big Boi – Blow

11. Big Boi ft. Rick Ross – Shine Blockas

12. Rick Ross ft. Big Boi – Magnificent

Download here