Chris Brown Is Finally Off Probation For Rihanna Assault

Chris Brown is finally off of probation for assaulting Rihanna back in 2009.

AP Reports:

Superior Court Judge James R. Brandlin ended Brown’s felony probation on Friday, more than six years after the R&B singer brutally attacked his then-girlfriend hours before the Grammy Awards. The attack erased Brown’s squeaky clean image, which he has failed to regain in the ensuing years after incidents such as throwing a chair through a window after a contentious “Good Morning America” interview and a parking lot brawl with singer Frank Ocean. Brown’s career has partially rebounded, with the singer performing at the 2012 Grammy Awards and winning a trophy for best R&B album. Brandlin’s decision marks the first time since mid-2009 that Brown will not be under the supervision of court or probation officials. The singer initially avoided problems with the case, but since 2013 has struggled to complete his community service obligations and had his probation revoked in January after he performed a show in Northern California without permission.

Brown was excited that his immediately shared the news on Twitter, writing “IM OFF PROBATION!!!!!!!! Thank the Lord!!!!!!”

The Virginia-bred, Los Angeles-based crooner has experienced numerous setbacks due to his criminal background and strict probation, the most recent of which occurred this year when he wasn’t allowed to cross the Canadian border to perform a “Between The Sheets” tour show.

The singer’s attorney Mark Geragos shared in that joy. “I couldn’t be more delighted,” Geragos said following the hearing.

“He is in a spot right now and a place right now that I couldn’t be prouder of him.”

Photo: Johnny Louis/WENN.com