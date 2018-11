Some SXSW goers have expressed their disdain for the festival’s growing affiliation with major brands. But The ILLMORE remains one of the locales that preserve the annual event’s original essence.

This year, a bevy of artists, including J. Cole blessed the ILLMORE stage. The Dreamville rapper is featured in this promo clip shot by Beats By Dre, which also dons appearances from OG Maco, Vince Stapes and more.

Peep the footage below.

—

Photo: YouTube