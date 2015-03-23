Usher & Chris Brown Reconnect On “All Falls Down” [LISTEN]

The song leak gods have brought the Internets a new Usher and Chris Brown collaboration titled “All Falls Down.”

Following “New Flame,” which appeared on Brown’s X album, this cut is an emotional testimony of love lost. Usher and Brown both have a story to tell, and plenty to publicized stories to use as source material.

It’s unclear what will become of this record. But it’s definitely enjoyable. Stream Usher and Brown’s “All Falls Down” below.

