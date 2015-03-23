The Game Gets Mike Tyson Tattoo [PHOTOS]

By now, you should know the Game’s love for tattoos is well documented (see what we did there) with odes to Barack Obama and Trayvon Martin, and more, inked on his body. However, the Compton rapper may have one upped himself by getting a Mike Tyson tat.

No, it’s not on his face. Instead, Iron Mike graces the right hand/fist of the rapper born Jayceon Taylor. We’re thinking 40 Glocc won’t approve. Actually, that’s a definite since Game mentioned 40, who recently aired out in court, in the caption he posted with a flick of his new hand art.

“Now when the judge ask me in court if I whooped 40 glock ass I can truthfully say no & blame it on @MikeTyson …. My right hand man lol…. S/O to @NikkoHurtado for another dope ass tattoo !!!!! #MikeTysonPunchOut #MUSINK”

The Game aka No F*cks Given.

Peep photos of the new tat, hooked up by Nikko Hurtado of Black Anchor in Hesperia, CA, on the flip.

