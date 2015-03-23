J. Cole Tackles Slavery In “G.O.M.D.” [VIDEO]

J. Cole delivers a visual for his 2014 Forest Hills Drive single “G.O.M.D.” that’s sure to spark a conversation.

Directed by Lawrence Lamont, the clip is set during the 1800s and stars the rapper, who plays a house slave on a plantation. Yes, the tone is extremely heavy, as we see themes like colorism that still affect the Black community today. That’s all of the spoilers you get.

Watch for the plot twist in the thoughtful clip for Cole’s “G.O.M.D.” below.

Photo: Vevo