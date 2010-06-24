CLOSE
Bow Wow Is Being Sued

Bow Wow is now facing legal trouble after taking cash for his two concerts but not
performing.

Bow Wow is being sued by a concert promoter who said that he took a
$50,000 initial deposit fee to secure his presence.

Promoter Brian Gould spent over $40,000 to promote the concert. The first show was cancelled however the second show proceeded but without Bow Wow.

Gould and his company, Macsimum, say that they have lost $93,000 and now face
damage to their reputation. Gould also seeks damages for breach of contract.

The lawsuit is claiming for return of the $50,000 and another $43,000 for fees
spent promoting the second date.

