Action Bronson’s “Baby Blue” Channels Coming To America | Daily Visuals 3.23.15 [VIDEO]

Action Bronson’s long-awaited debut LP, Mr. Wonderful, hit stores today. To commemorate its release, he returns with the official visual for “Baby Blue,” featuring Chance The Rapper.

In true Queens fashion, Bronsolino finds inspiration in the classic 1988 film Coming To America, playing the roles of Prince Akeem, Randy Watson, and even the Jewish barbershop customer. Meanwhile, his right hand man Big Body Bes is Semmi.

Chance is essentially a young Cuba Gooding, Jr., long before he was backflipping.

—

Photo: YouTube

—

Juicy J ft. K Camp – “All I Need (One Mo Drank)”

Tyga – “40 Mill”

MAX ft. Hoodie Allen- “Gibberish”

Termanology ft. Slaine & Artisin – “Depths of Hell”

Joey Fatts – “Sunday”