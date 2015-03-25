Kendrick Lamar Gives Free Concert On Moving Truck In LA

On Tuesday night (March 24), a week after To Pimp A Butterfly‘s release, thousands of fans flocked to Los Angeles’ Melrose Ave., where Kendrick Lamar gave a free concert on the back of a 18-wheeler truck.

The Compton rapper tweeted, “9pm. meet me here. 8950 Sunset Blvd. 930pm. meet me here. 8466 Melrose Ave,” giving fans just an hour’s notice. The saying rings true: if you build it, they will come.

Kendrick performed on the flatbed of a truck alongside TDE’s engineer and DJ Mixed By Ali and a live band. The sounds of “Money Trees” from good kid, m.A.A.d city kicked off a show that traveled blocks and picked up plenty of followers along the way.

Sponsored by Reebok and chronicled via the #GetPumped campaign, the live experience was essentially a 5K run and is also the first time fans saw Kendrick perform tracks from To Pimp A Butterfly.

Hit the jump to see photos and clips from the night.

Photo: Instagram

