Kanye West Drops Talent Agency, Heads To UTA

If you’re working for Kanye West, he demands your full, undivided attention. Yeezy recently dropped CAA, and renowned music agent Cara Lewis, as his talent agency and moved over to UTA.

The move was so West could secure more looks beyond music.

Reports Page Six:

Kanye West has dropped CAA after less than three years and signed with rival Hollywood agency UTA for representation in all areas, including music. Insiders say the switch came in part because the controversial rapper and hubby of Kim Kardashian wasn’t happy with his books for performances outside of touring and wants to make a move to films, including animated projects. West left CAA’s Cara Lewis, hip-hop’s reigning rep with clients including Eminem, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne and T.I. She joined CAA in 2012 after 23 years at WME, where she previously repped West. But sources said he felt he wasn’t getting enough attention from CAA departments outside of music.

West was last seen in Anchorman 2 and reportedly has a cameo in the forthcoming Zoolander 2.

