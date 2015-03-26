Skeme Allegedly Ghostwrote Iggy Azalea’s Mega-Hit “Fancy” [VIDEO]

Iggy Azalea’s rise to pop superstardom, and subsequent addition to rap’s most hated list were sparked by her catchy breakout single “Fancy.” Now, the very same song is said to be ghostwritten.

Not to say that these accusations are surprising, but said ghostwriter is. We’ve seen whispers that Iggy’s mentor T.I. was her secret scribe, but it’s actually Inglewood rapper Skeme who’s rumored to have created the mega hit.

The Sway in the Morning show spoke with Skeme during their SXSW takeover. The West Coast native was a little hesitant to speak on his contribution to the record, but he eventually admitted, “Yea, we had something to do with it.”

So, as you can see, you can never assume who the plug is. Skeme has long been one of the better talents in Los Angeles. Now we see why it’s been over a year since he’s put out any music.

Look for his upcoming Gangsta Grillz. Peep the footage below.

Photo: YouTube