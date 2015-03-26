Cozz Releases Beautiful Visual For “Knock Tha Hustle (Remix)” ft. J. Cole [VIDEO]

Representing South Central Los Angeles, newcomer Cozz makes his way to the East Coast in the gritty visual for “Knock Tha Hustle (Remix),” featuring J. Cole.

Bypassing the streets of Lower Manhattan, Cozz waxes thoughtful lyrics throughout the streets of Harlem. From the hallways of housing project buildings to train stations, and even the legendary Apollo theater, where Cole joins him, the rising Dreamville rapper makes his presence felt in the clip.

A$AP Twelvyy makes a cameo appearance.

Peep Cozz’ “Knock Tha Hustle (Remix)” below. Also, be sure to check out his debut project Cozz & Effect.

—

Photo: YouTube