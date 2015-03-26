Run The Jewels Drop Deep Vid For “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck)” | 3.26.15 Daily Visuals [VIDEO]

Run The Jewels examine race relations between Blacks and whites, Blacks and police, and deliver an ill visual in one fell swoop.
From last year’s Run The Jewels 2 album, the clip for “Close Your Eyes (And Count To F*ck)” is highlighted in this edition of Hip-Hop Wired’s Daily Visuals.
It appears below alongside new videos from Da Mafia 6ix, Hit-Boy, JMSN, Anthony Lewis and more below.
Photo: YouTube
JMSN – “Price”
Hit-Boy – “Automatically”
Anthony Lewis ft. T.I. – “It’s Not My Fault”
Trouble – “Teach Em”
Da Mafia 6ix ft. Lil Infamous & Locodunit – “You Can’t”
