OVO & Mitchell & Ness Unveil Toronto Raptors Capsule Collection [Photos]

UPDATE: To commemorate the collection’s release, Drake unveils a promo clip featuring full-time Raptors guard and part-time urban legend Lou Williams.

Drake’s hometown of Toronto gets all of his loyalty and patience. So much so that he waves the flag for the city and Raptors once again via the October’s Very Own x Mitchell & Ness collaborative collection.

Announced last week, the collab features an array of t-shirts, snapback hats, hoodies, and crewneck sweaters donning OVO’s patented black and metallic gold colorway.

The line will be available at 10 AM tomorrow (March 27) at Raptors.com/OVO and in-store at the Air Canada Centre’s Real Sports. Hit the jump to see the clothing.

