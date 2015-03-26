Lauryn Hill’s The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill To Be Added To Library Of Congress

It’s been nearly 20 years since Lauryn Hill released her critically acclaimed, Grammy-winning solo debut The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill. That very album has been selected to enter the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry, a spot saved for culturally and historically significant work.

Variety.com reports that L-Boogie’s crown jewel is among the 2014 selections, which includes Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer, The Righteous Brothers’ “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” and Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me.”

The official press release says this about Hill’s being selected:

“Lauryn Hill’s debut solo record, following the breakup of the Fugees, is a work of honesty in which Hill explores her feelings on topics that included the deep wonder of pregnancy, the pitfalls of modern relationships and the experience of the sacred. The album effortlessly fuses soul, rhythm and blues, rap and reggae. Hill’s vocal range, smooth clear highs and vibrato are stunning. The rapping is rhythmically compelling while always retaining, and frequently exploiting, the natural cadences of conversational speech. Standout guest performances include Carlos Santana’s soulful acoustic guitar solo on ‘Zion,’ and duets with Mary J. Blige and D’Angelo on ‘I Used to Love Him’ and ‘Nothing Even Matters,’ respectively.”

Send some love Hill’s way, as she joins the likes of Sugar Hill Gang, De La Soul, Tupac Shakur and more representing Hip-Hop in the National Recording Registry.

Photo: Johnny Louis/WENN.com