Dr. Dre Says He Initially Didn’t Want To Make Straight Outta Compton [VIDEO]

Dr. Dre visited Big Boy’s Neighborhood, where he and the radio host had an in-depth conversation about the upcoming NWA biopic Straight Outta Compton.

The eye-catching trailer for the film has yours truly and plenty of other rap fans anxiously awaiting its release, but Dre revealed that he initially wasn’t for bringing the Hip-Hop group’s story to the silver screen.

“I thought it would put a blemish on our legacy,” Dre explained. But fellow co-producer Ice Cube made him a believer after he helped create the first draft of the script.

Now, Straight Outta Compton‘s theatrical release is set for August 14.

