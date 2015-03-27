Kendrick Lamar Creates First No. 1 Album With “Pimp” In The Title

Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly has taken on a new historical context, and that means outside of earning perfect ratings.

Billboard has scaled their 59-year-old archives and determined that the Compton representative’s second major label album is the first No. 1 album with “Pimp” in its title.

The rapper’s album, which was released on March 16 through Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope Records, debuted atop the Billboard 200 dated April 4. It’s the first No. 1 for the rapper, who previously topped out at No. 2 on the chart in 2012 with his last studio effort, Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City. Does Kendrick Lamar Actually Sell Better in L.A.? Previously, the highest charting album with “pimp” somewhere in its title was Pimp C’s Pimpalation, which topped out at No. 3 in 2006. Other notable high-ranking “pimp” sets: Too $hort’s Shorty the Pimp (No. 6 in 1992), JT Money’s Pimpin On Wax (No. 28 in 1999) and Dirty’s Keep It Pimp & Gangsta (No. 63 in 2003). As for the other unique word in Lamar’s album title, “butterfly,” this is the third go-around for the insect at No. 1. Previous to Lamar, we had No. 1s from Mariah Carey’s Butterfly and Bob Carlisle’s Butterfly Kisses (Shades of Grace) — both in 1997.

K. Dot’s To Pimp a Butterfly is available now on iTunes.

—

Photo: Interscope Records/Dave Free, Retone