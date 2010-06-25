Fat Joe Cleared Of All Charges Regarding Sexual Assault Investigation

Fat Joe and his entourage have been cleared of all charges after a 33-year-old woman in Wisconsin claimed she “found herself” inside a limousine with Joe on Sunday after a performance and was “inappropriately touched” by him and members of his staff.

Joe had denied the charges from the jump as Hip-Hop Wired previously reported.

A statement released by his attorney Dawn Florio read:

Joseph Cartagena, known as Fat Joe, and others have been officially cleared by the Madison Wisconsin Police Department of any wrongdoing. Fat Joe had no contact with, and never spoke to his accuser. He was questioned for a few minutes at his hotel room and was never detained by the police.

Making a false claim of a sexual nature in order to extort money is one of the most horrific accusations because it not only tarnishes reputations but has the potential to destroy families. Mr. Cartagena wholeheartedly thanks his family, friends, and fans for their continued support, loyalty, and words of encouragement throughout this ordeal.