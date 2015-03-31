CLOSE
“Drake Vs. Lil Wayne” Air Jordan 3s Selling For $9K [Photos]

During last summer’s “Drake Vs. Lil Wayne” tour, we saw Drake wear a special edition pair of Air Jordan 3, one of his many PE edition Air Jordan sneakers. The very same Street Fighter-themed colorway has now turned up on eBay.

Defined by its black leather upper and a colorful inner paneling that mirrors the orange, yellow, and red hues seen on the Street Fighter logo.

Listed at a size 12, the “buy it now” price is a whopping $9K. We assume that’s a hopeful amount. But you can check the listing here.

Hit the jump for detailed pics of the sneaker.

Photo: eBay

