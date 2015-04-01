OVO To Open Pop-Up Shop In LA

Drake fans will finally have an opportunity to purchase OVO goods at a tangible stateside location, according to a tweet from the brand’s official account.

An OVO pop-up shop with open at 112 1/2 South La Brea Avenue in Los Angeles on April 4, and will run until the end of the month. One can only hope that the location will house the recent OVO x Mitchell & Ness collab, or even better, an entirely new collection of clothing.

Peep the official announcement below.

—

Photo: Instagram