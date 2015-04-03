Chris Brown Joins Beyoncé On “Jealous (Remix)” [LISTEN]

Well, this is surprising. A remix of Beyoncé’s emotional testimony “Jealous” has found its way on the Internets and it features Chris Brown.

Brown clarified the origin of the remix on Twitter. “I did the jealous remix some months ago for the Beyoncé collaboration album but it was never used. Glad you guys get to hear it,” he tweeted, according to Billboard. The message has since been deleted.

Perhaps Queen Bey never meant for the song to release. In any case, fans can stream the “Jealous (Remix)” below.

—

Photo: Johnny Louis/WENN.com