He’s Engaged & 10 More Things We Learned From Kendrick Lamar On The Breakfast Club

Kendrick Lamar has been putting in work promoting To Pimp A Butterfly, and his latest stop was The Breakfast Club. Despite already stopping through last November, the “King Kunta” rapper had plenty of more jewels to share.



The soft spoken Compton MC was forthcoming, answering all the questions that where hurled his way about recording the album, working with Dr. Dre, nabbing unheard Tupac audio and more.

Check out what we learned from K. Dot’s informative visit to The Breakfast Club below.

—

Photo: Power 105

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »