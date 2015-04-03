CLOSE
Lil Wayne Says “F*ck Cash Money” [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne is long past the point of being civil with Cash Money in the public eye. He had some choice words for Birdman and company just last night (April 2), during the Jacksonville stop of his “Release Partiez” tour.

Wayne promoted the forthcoming Free Weezy Album and still-in-limbo Tha Carter V, just before saying “f*ck Cash Money.” But he’s already expressed those sentiments.

The Young Money rapper says the former project may arrive very soon.

See the short clip for yourselves below.

View this post on Instagram

And now a word from #lilwayne

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Photo: Instagram

cash money , YMCMB

