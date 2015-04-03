Dame Dash Owes Rachel Roy $42K In Back Child Support

Although Dame Dash was fairly successful in highlighting the mind games his ex-wife Rachel Roy is playing, the courts only care about those statistics and according to a new affidavit, Dash is coming up short.

Reports Bossip:

Damon Dash hasn’t paid his ex-wife Rachel Roy child support regularly in nearly a year, even though he’s made more than $2 million, Bossip has learned. Roy said in court papers that Dash owes her nearly $42,000 in back child support.

“The defendant has put his children in a very difficult position by refusing to pay child support,” Roy said in a sworn affidavit filed in L.A. County Superior Court. “I am the sole support for the two children of the marriage, and they depend on the child support the court has ordered the defendant to pay.”

The fashion designer made the shocking claims in a court filing for out-of-state custody of the former couple’s two girls, Ava, 15, and Tallulah, 8.

Dash was supposed to pay Roy $6,000 a month in child support as part of the terms of their 2009 divorce settlement, as well as pay for their daughters private school and maintain their two condos in Downtown Manhattan.

But Roy said in the affidavit that although Dash made $2.3 million from the sale of the Rachel Roy IP company, Dash is always late in paying the child support as well as one daughter’s school and camp fees.

“I have been late paying my bills several times due to the defendants refusal to timely pay his support allegations.”

The divorce agreement required Dash to keep the finances in order on their two Manhattan apartments. But Roy found out both were in foreclosure, and Roy paid the condo boards more than $280,000 to stop them from both getting sued. Dash promised Roy to repay the money, but she said he’s only paid $30,000 so far.